Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.82.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.71. 1,335,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,991. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.13.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

