Raymond James Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$16.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.82.
Shares of MEG traded down C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$10.71. 1,335,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,991. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.13.
In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
