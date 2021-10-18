Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.10

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.10 and last traded at $101.00, with a volume of 2031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

