Raymond James Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on YRI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.05.

YRI stock opened at C$5.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a PE ratio of 25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$8.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.60.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.62%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

