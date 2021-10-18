RBB Bancorp (RBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. On average, analysts expect RBB Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $497.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens downgraded RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBB Bancorp stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.09% of RBB Bancorp worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

