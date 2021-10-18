RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $223.57. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.09. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.