Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Acquires £7,650 in Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,994.77).

LON RECI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 153 ($2.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 155.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 651.72. The firm has a market cap of £350.88 million and a PE ratio of 9.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.74%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

