Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Byrna Technologies (BYRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/12/2021 – Byrna Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “
- 10/11/2021 – Byrna Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Byrna Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “
- 10/4/2021 – Byrna Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “
- 9/10/2021 – Byrna Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/20/2021 – Byrna Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
BYRN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 460,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55.
Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
