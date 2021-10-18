Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Byrna Technologies (BYRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS: BYRN) in the last few weeks:

10/12/2021 – Byrna Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

10/11/2021 – Byrna Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Byrna Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

10/4/2021 – Byrna Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

9/10/2021 – Byrna Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Byrna Technologies is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

BYRN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 460,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,890. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $446.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46 and a beta of 1.01. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Get Byrna Technologies Inc alerts:

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David North purchased 2,381 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $250,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 33,334 shares of company stock worth $647,314. Company insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.