Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diageo (DGE)

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/14/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2021 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/1/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/30/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/22/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/2/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/31/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

8/25/2021 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 3,580.18 ($46.78) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,538.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,422.85. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 237 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). In the last three months, insiders bought 25,701 shares of company stock valued at $90,610,366.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

