Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCDTF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

