Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Short Interest Up 31.9% in September

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the September 15th total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.4 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

