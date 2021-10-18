RED Price Reaches $0.0040 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $516,245.84 and $11,150.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RED has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.51 or 0.00305300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

