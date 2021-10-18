Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,917.33 or 1.00044584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00051459 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00044401 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.75 or 0.00763857 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001641 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

