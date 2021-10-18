ReddCoin (RDD) Market Cap Reaches $83.36 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $83.36 million and $274,202.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,584.88 or 1.00080822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00296208 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.21 or 0.00489496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.82 or 0.00188211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

