Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Redfin worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $276,594.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 115,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

