Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.93

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.93 and last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 19485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,869,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,926,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,390,000 after buying an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,366,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

