Refinable (FINE) Hits Market Cap of $21.00 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Refinable has traded up 165.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $21.00 million and $4.22 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00066151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00100273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,133.61 or 0.99870711 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.85 or 0.06027335 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00023634 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

