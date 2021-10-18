REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 321.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares during the period. REGENXBIO comprises about 1.0% of RTW Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 4.13% of REGENXBIO worth $68,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in REGENXBIO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in REGENXBIO by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.88. 1,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,263. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.21. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.63.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

