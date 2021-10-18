Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $301.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

