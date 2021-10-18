Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.57 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

