Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $15.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $15,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $274.04 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.93 and a 52-week high of $277.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.42.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.