Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SCZ opened at $75.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

