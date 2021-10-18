Relite Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32,549.00 (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Relite Finance has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $32,549.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 41,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,477,219 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

Relite Finance Coin Trading

