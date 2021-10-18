Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Bought by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 8.80% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $49,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.38. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

