Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 587,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

RELX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 14.0% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Relx stock opened at $30.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.24%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

