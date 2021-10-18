Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.62% of CrowdStrike worth $351,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $264,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total value of $7,603,083.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,805 shares of company stock valued at $82,078,658. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of CRWD opened at $273.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.10 and a 52-week high of $289.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.04 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

