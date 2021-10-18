Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 608,159 shares during the period. Biogen makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Biogen worth $460,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen stock opened at $279.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.81.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

