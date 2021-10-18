Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345,410 shares during the period. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $411,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,525 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 567,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.23 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $751.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,379 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.