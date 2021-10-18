Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.70% of National Beverage worth $207,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,049,000 after acquiring an additional 492,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 115.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 88.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $55.18 on Monday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.11.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.