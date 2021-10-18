Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,554,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Activision Blizzard worth $243,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 573.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 205,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after purchasing an additional 175,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.