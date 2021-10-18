Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the quarter. Moderna accounts for 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.79% of Moderna worth $749,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total value of $1,759,950.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $2,691,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,250 shares of company stock worth $138,113,955 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $321.74 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.49 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

