Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $572,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. CX Institutional grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total value of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $509.00 to $501.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $454.91 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $548.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.80. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

