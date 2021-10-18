Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $244.46 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,065,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,271,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.01% of Dropbox worth $244,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 77.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 537,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 140,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

