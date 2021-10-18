Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $870.40 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600,559 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.1% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of Target worth $870,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after buying an additional 172,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after buying an additional 66,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $245.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day moving average is $234.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.