Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 27,024 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,024 shares during the quarter. VeriSign comprises about 1.4% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.33% of VeriSign worth $1,102,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total transaction of $140,505.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,440.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,665 shares of company stock worth $5,061,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $213.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.63.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

