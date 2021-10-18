Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 383,600 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,515,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383,600 shares during the quarter. Incyte comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.04% of Incyte worth $379,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after acquiring an additional 242,831 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,526,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,388,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $65.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

