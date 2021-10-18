Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 545,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of Etsy worth $362,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Etsy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY stock opened at $221.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

