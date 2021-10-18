RenaissanceRe (RNR) to Release Earnings on Monday

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RenaissanceRe to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RNR opened at $147.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.48. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $185.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

