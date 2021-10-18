Renalytix AI (LON:RENX) Trading Up 4.2%

Renalytix AI plc (LON:RENX)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 920 ($12.02) and last traded at GBX 886 ($11.58). Approximately 105,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 87,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 850 ($11.11).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 983.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.90 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company has a market cap of £640.06 million and a P/E ratio of -30.14.

In related news, insider James Sterling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,515 ($19.79), for a total value of £181,800 ($237,522.86). Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,844,000 in the last 90 days.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

