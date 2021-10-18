renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading 22.4% Higher This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $770,871.90 and $293,323.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00066194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00071586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00102170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,754.32 or 0.99846091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,764.90 or 0.06087202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00023492 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

