REPO Price Up 24% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $2.97 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00066086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00102028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,633.84 or 1.00127249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.05 or 0.06079610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00023445 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

