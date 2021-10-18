Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.85. 5,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,653. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

