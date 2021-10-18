Request (REQ) Market Cap Reaches $232.90 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $232.90 million and $91.67 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.79 or 0.00193573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00088707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

