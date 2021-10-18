Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 18th (ARMP, ATHX, ATLC, ATRO, AUY, AWH, BCC, BNL, BOSSY, BPTH)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 18th:

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Boise Cascade Company operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor. The Company manufactures engineered wood products, plywood, lumber and particleboard and distributes wood products, such as decking, EWP, lumber, panel, particleboard, and MDF products. It has operations primarily in the United States and Canada. Boise Cascade Company is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BIO-PATH is developing leading-edge, patented, liposomal drug delivery systems, with two clinical cancer drug candidates ready for the clinic and a third siRNA cancer drug undergoing final pre-clinical development. Bio-Path’s drug delivery technology distributes nucleic acid drugs systemically, throughout the human body, via simple intravenous infusion. The delivery technology can be applied both to double stranded and single stranded nucleic acid compounds with the potential to revolutionize the treatment of cancer and other diseases where drugable targets of disease are well characterized. “

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Certara Inc. provides medicines to patients using proprietary biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Certara Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an outperform rating.

