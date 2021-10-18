Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) – William Blair lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $10.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.30. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.90 EPS.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $403.54 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.62 and a 200 day moving average of $377.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

