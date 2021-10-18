Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of America Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.37 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.