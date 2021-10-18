Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ABX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.53.

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$23.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.20. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$22.30 and a one year high of C$38.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 19.95%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.