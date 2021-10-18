Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.
CyberAgent Company Profile
CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.