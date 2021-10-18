Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CyberAgent, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for CyberAgent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CyberAgent’s FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberAgent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

CYGIY opened at $9.36 on Monday. CyberAgent has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.77 and a beta of -0.09.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the provision of Internet media services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Game, Internet Advertising, Investment Development, and Others. The Media segment offers Internet television and online dating services. The Game segment provides games for smartphones.

