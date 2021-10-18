Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.18 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$8.75 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.16.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.09. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.95.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

