Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Theratechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21).

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 112.84% and a negative net margin of 37.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $333.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,777 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Theratechnologies by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 204,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Theratechnologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 117,762 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.