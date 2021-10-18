Research Analysts Set Expectations for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $166.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $497.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.72. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $95.24 and a one year high of $171.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,222,281,000 after buying an additional 1,137,615 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

